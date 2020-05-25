India overtakes Iran to become one of the 10 worst-hit Covid-19 nations, but reopens air travel

India on Monday posted its biggest single-day jump in cases of Covid-19, overtaking Iran to become one of the 10 worst-hit nations, Reuters said. The country reported another 6,977 cases, taking its total to 138,845, despite the world’s longest lockdown imposed in March. Total deaths have passed 4,000, according to government data.

The rise in new cases came as some businesses and travel reopened under a new phase of the national lockdown.

The government allowed domestic air travel to restart, but security forces implemented strict social distancing norms and passengers donned masks. While the federal government has not insisted that passengers be quarantined after their flights, some states have implemented their own quarantine measures.