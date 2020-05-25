 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India overtakes Iran to become one of the 10 worst-hit Covid-19 nations, but reopens air travel

25 May, 2020 08:15
Police officers march on a street in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 11, 2020. © Reuters / Francis Mascarenhas

India on Monday posted its biggest single-day jump in cases of Covid-19, overtaking Iran to become one of the 10 worst-hit nations, Reuters said. The country reported another 6,977 cases, taking its total to 138,845, despite the world’s longest lockdown imposed in March. Total deaths have passed 4,000, according to government data.

The rise in new cases came as some businesses and travel reopened under a new phase of the national lockdown.

The government allowed domestic air travel to restart, but security forces implemented strict social distancing norms and passengers donned masks. While the federal government has not insisted that passengers be quarantined after their flights, some states have implemented their own quarantine measures.

