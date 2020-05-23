All aboard! Spain is reopening to international TOURISM from July

Spain took a major step towards the return of normality on Saturday, as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that the country will reopen to international tourism from July.

Spain was among the nations worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, racking up more than 28,000 deaths from the disease. However, it’s now emerging from one of Europe’s most stringent lockdowns, which was implemented on March 14.

Prime Minister Sanchez said on Saturday that the country will reopen its doors to overseas tourists from July. International tourism is a major contributor to the Spanish economy, with around 80 million foreigners visiting every year.

And the good news didn’t end there, as Sanchez also gave the La Liga football season the green light to resume from June 8. All organised football was suspended in Spain on March 12, but clubs from the top two divisions have since returned to group training.

