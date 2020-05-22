 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Residents joke about ALIEN INVASION as fiery UFO spotted in the skies above Victoria, Australia (VIDEOS)

22 May, 2020 13:26
Get short URL
Residents joke about ALIEN INVASION as fiery UFO spotted in the skies above Victoria, Australia (VIDEOS)
Main image © Getty Images/Alexyz3d; inset © Getty Images/KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Emergency services were flooded with calls about a potential plane crash, residents feared 2020 may finally have unleashed alien hordes to put humanity out of its misery… but what exactly did light up the skies above Victoria?

“Feels right that the next step for 2020 is alien invasion…” wrote one Twitter user as their feed was flooded with images of an unidentified flying object in the skies above southeast Australia on Friday evening.

Tom Toose, a 31-year-old farmer watched the “massive burning trail of embers” in the sky with his girlfriend for about 30 seconds before it disappeared.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life,” Toose said. “It looked like a plane was getting shot down, it was massive.”

Both Ambulance Victoria and the Country Fire Authority were inundated with calls from anxious residents worried about a potential plane crash.

They needn’t have worried, however; neither the end of days nor first contact with aliens were taking place. Instead it was something far worse… Those pesky Russians were at it again. 

As it turns out, the fiery spectacle was actually the remnants of a rocket used to launch a Russian satellite into orbit. 

The rocket was reportedly launched at 10:31 local time from Plesetsk, about 1,000 kilometers north of Moscow, according to russianspaceweb.com.

“What gives it away as being a space junk [rather than a meteor or comet] is that it’s come in at a very shallow angle, so that means it world have been a very low Earth orbit and just re-entered the atmosphere and started burning because of friction,” explained Perry Vlahos, vice president of the Astronomical Society of Victoria.

Meteors typically last three seconds at most and comets move extremely slowly across the sky, making them largely indistinguishable from the stars to the naked eye. Mystery solved… or is it?

Also on rt.com VIDEOS of GLOWING SPHERES hovering over Brazil light up UFO theories online

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies