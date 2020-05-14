 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Your money, your right? France disputes PRIVILEGED ACCESS to Covid-19 vaccine for US

14 May, 2020 08:57
Get short URL
Your money, your right? France disputes PRIVILEGED ACCESS to Covid-19 vaccine for US
A man walks past the logo of Sanofi at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi should not give the US first access to its Covid-19 vaccine, Secretary of State for Economy Agnes Pannier-Runacher has said, urging that the firm make the treatment available to all countries.

Headquartered in Paris, Sanofi received funding from the US government to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. As a result, the United States has “the right to the largest pre-order because it’s invested in taking the risk,” the company’s CEO, Paul Hudson, told Bloomberg News.

The French government has disputed this line of reasoning, insisting that no nation should be given priority once the vaccine is created.

“For us, it would be unacceptable that there be privileged access for this or that country on a pretext that would be a financial pretext,” Pannier-Runacher said during a radio interview on Thursday.

Also on rt.com ‘America First’: Covid-19 exposes cracks in Trans-Atlantic solidarity as US snatches up France-bound masks

The company has apparently altered its original position, explaining that production on American soil will go towards the US market. The vaccine will also be manufactured in France, and made immediately available to Europe. The head of Sanofi France insisted that if an effective medicine is discovered, it would be “available to all.”

The rush to create an effective treatment against Covid-19 has led to concerns that some countries, especially less developed nations, could be left behind to struggle with the pandemic on their own.

UK residents have been given priority for an experimental vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford, according to AstraZeneca, which will manufacture the shot.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies