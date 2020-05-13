 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Austria's Kurz says still too soon to reopen border with Italy as EU states look to ease Covid-19 travel bans

13 May, 2020 13:04
Get short URL
Austria's Kurz says still too soon to reopen border with Italy as EU states look to ease Covid-19 travel bans
A medic checks the temperature of a driver coming from Italy at the Brenner Pass, March 10, 2020 ©  REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz has announced that his nation's border with Italy will remain shut, citing ongoing concerns about the spread of Covid-19. Austria is looking to ease restrictions with its other neighbors.

The current number of Covid-19 infections in Italy makes reopening the shared border an imprudent choice for the time being, Kurz said, according to Reuters.

Italy currently has 221,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, compared to Austria's 16,000, a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed on Wednesday.

Also on rt.com ‘Europe needs a break’: EU may open borders closed by Covid-19 lockdowns for tourism as industry faces ‘grave danger’

Although the border with Italy will remain shut for inessential travel, Germany and Austria plan to fully restore travel on June 15, Austria's Ministry of Tourism announced.

Border traffic between the two nations will be eased starting this weekend. The Swiss-Austrian border will likewise be opened in mid-June. Germany is planning to lift travel restrictions with France next month.

EU states suspended open borders with their neighbors in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus. Austria shuttered transit with Italy on March 10, but made exceptions for trucks carrying essential goods.

Also on rt.com Germany to keep quarantine requirement in place for non-EU visitors as border control measures relaxed from May 16

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies