New Covid-19 cases in China, including pandemic hotspot Wuhan

A new indigenous case of Covid-19 has been reported in China’s Hubei province, considered ground zero of the pandemic that has killed over 270,000 people worldwide.

The new case was identified in Wuhan and is one of 14 reported by the Chinese health authority on Sunday. There is also a cluster of 11 infections in Shulan, in the northeastern Jilin province, and two imported cases in the Shanghai municipality, the National Health Commission said.

The jump in new positive tests is reported to be the biggest since April 28.

Just three days ago, China designated all its territory as having a low Covid-19 risk, but the new developments show how the highly contagious virus can make a sudden and rapid comeback.

The surge in Shulan can be traced back to a single woman who tested positive on May 7 and has infected members of her family and other people who came into contact with them. The local authorities ramped up the threat to medium after identifying this first infection and have now declared it high in response to the spread.

Elsewhere in East Asia, South Korea reported 34 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which is the highest number in a month. Of those, 26 were domestically transmitted and eight originated in other nations.

The outbreak may be partially blamed on an infected man in his late 20s who frequented several nightclubs and bars in Seoul. The authorities has shut down all nighttime entertainment establishments in the city and has asked some 1,500 partygoers, who may have caught the coronavirus, to self-isolate and get tested.

