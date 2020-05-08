 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Venezuela charges two Americans with terrorism and conspiracy over failed mercenary plot

8 May, 2020 17:13
Get short URL
Venezuela charges two Americans with terrorism and conspiracy over failed mercenary plot
Venezuela's chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab holds a news conference in Caracas on Friday. © REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Venezuela has charged two former US soldiers with terrorism and conspiracy offences for taking part in a botched bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro, the country’s top prosecutor said on Friday.

Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry were among at least 17 people captured by the Venezuelan military following a foiled attempt by mercenaries to kidnap President Maduro in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said the ex-soldiers had been charged with “terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and [criminal] association,” and could face up to 30 years in prison.

Saab’s office also requested the detention and extradition of US military veteran Jordan Goudreau and two Venezuelans accused of orchestrating the failed incursion.

Maduro said on Thursday that evidence will soon come to light that will show that US President Donald Trump himself ordered the plot. Trump later dismissed the idea, saying he would have done things differently, ordering a full “invasion.”

Also on rt.com ‘It’d be called an invasion’: Trump says he’d use ARMY to raid Venezuela as he doubles down on denial of ordering botched plot

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies