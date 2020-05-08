 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hong Kong legislature descends into chaos as lawmakers BRAWL (VIDEOS)

8 May, 2020 08:05
Get short URL
Hong Kong legislature descends into chaos as lawmakers BRAWL (VIDEOS)
© REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Lawmakers in Hong Kong engaged in an apparent game of capture the flag, which quickly descended into a pushing, shoving and shouting match as a row over electing the chairman of a key committee intensified.

No sooner had an education panel meeting ended, at approximately 1:15pm local time, than chairwoman Starry Lee Wai-king leapt for the podium to seize control of proceedings, as shown in video from the chaotic scene.

She was flanked by allies and security guards as opposition lawmakers attempted to prevent her from reaching the podium, in bizarre scenes. Opposition lawmakers feverishly tried to prevent her from ascending the podium, with each side accusing the other of unlawfully attempting to seize control of the session.

The Beijing-aligned lawmakers have accused the opposition of “malicious” filibustering to prevent the passing of key bills, such as the National Anthem Bill, which defines how people must observe the Chinese anthem, ‘The March of the Volunteers.’

Also on rt.com VIDEO of Indian lawmakers going toe-to-toe in SHOE BRAWL goes viral

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies