 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Almost certain’: Media raises alarm over NEW alleged North Korean missile facility

6 May, 2020 07:46
Get short URL
‘Almost certain’: Media raises alarm over NEW alleged North Korean missile facility
North Korean military vehicles carry missiles during a parade ©  Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) / Reuters
North Korea has boosted its ballistic missile program with a new secret facility, according to a Washington-based think tank being cited by the media. The scary story follows now-debunked rumors that Kim Jong-un had died.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has claimed that commercial satellite imagery shows a building near Pyongyang International Airport has “the capacity” to store North Korea’s largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which experts believe are capable of reaching the United States.

Construction on the facility purportedly began in 2016, and includes an “unusually large covered rail terminal building,” according to the think tank. The facility is also reportedly located near ballistic missile component manufacturing plants.

“Taken as a whole, these characteristics suggest that this facility is likely designed to support ballistic missile operations,” the CSIS report stated, even going so far as to bestow a name upon the building – the Sil-li Ballistic Missile Support Facility.

Also on rt.com South Korean intelligence says ‘no signs’ Kim Jong-un had heart surgery

All of this airtight evidence shows that the building is “almost certainly” linked to North Korea’s missile program.

Speculation regarding North Korea has been in the media’s focus in recent weeks, as pundits and outlets circulated rumors that the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, had died.

When he later emerged in public, follow-up reports alleged that he underwent heart surgery. However, South Korea’s spy agency has dismissed these claims, saying there is no evidence that the North Korean leader has suffered from any health problems.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies