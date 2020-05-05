 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Massive blaze engulfs high-rise building in UAE (VIDEO)

5 May, 2020 19:57
© Twitter / @TodayElite
A huge blaze has turned a 48-storey apartment building in UAE into a giant column of fire, providing for some apocalyptic videos on social media.

The fire broke out at the Abbco Tower in Sharjah, UAE’s third largest emirate bordering Dubai, late on Tuesday. 

The building was evacuated, with the authorities not reporting any casualties so far. However, witnesses say they’ve seen ambulances rushing from the site of the disaster.

The videos posted on social media show the whole building being engulfed in flames, with fiery debris falling down on the pavement from huge heights.

Many cars parked around the high-rise were damaged. The residents of at least five nearby apartment blocks were asked to urgently leave their homes as the firefighters tried to cope with the blaze.

The blaze must have started on the tenth floor, the residents told Gulf News. One of them recalled that “it was a small fire to begin with and we came out of the building as soon as we saw it,” but the flames spread quickly across the apartment block.

