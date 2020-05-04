 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
May the 4th be with you to stay in: Darth Vader enforces Covid-19 lockdown in the Philippines

4 May, 2020 15:07
A village officer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader rides a small boat to deliver relief goods to residents in the flooded Artex Compound in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2020 © Reuters / Eloisa Lopez
Darth Vader and his stormtroopers swapped spaceships for riverboats as they made their way around Malabon City on the outskirts of Manila as local authorities tried to enforce the coronavirus lockdown.

The representatives of the galactic empire, or local officials in self-made disguise, were met with smiles and waves as they brought some light-hearted fun in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muriel Baldago, an elected official dressed up like a stormtrooper, explained they were enforcing the government guidelines and delivering relief packages to residents in the permanently flooded Artex Compound area of the city.

“We tell off residents who still go outdoors without the proper quarantine passes needed and also those who do not wear face masks,” he said.

“We make sure the government guidelines are properly followed.”

May the Fourth is known worldwide as ‘Star Wars Day’, owing to it sounding like the phrase “may the Force be with you” from the popular sci-fi franchise.

The Philippines’ major cities are under a strict lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the Asian country that has so far recorded 9,485 cases and 623 deaths from Covid-19.

