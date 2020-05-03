 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Invasion by sea’: Venezuela thwarts ‘mercenary’ infiltration attempt from Colombia

3 May, 2020 16:40
Get short URL
‘Invasion by sea’: Venezuela thwarts ‘mercenary’ infiltration attempt from Colombia
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Vitaly Nevar
Venezuelan authorities say they have foiled a raid by “foreign mercenaries” trying to reach the Latin American nation by sea to launch terrorist attacks and assassinate government officials.

A group of mercenaries have tried to infiltrate Venezuela’s major port of La Guaira, located just north of the nation’s capital of Caracas, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said in a televised address. The incident, which the minister called “an invasion by sea,” was part of preparations for another coup attempt, he added.

The militants sought to reach Venezuelan shores on speedboats but were intercepted by the police, National Guard and military counterintelligence units. The minister said that “several” of the mercenaries were killed, while others were captured. He refused to reveal any more details about the operation, but he said it was still ongoing and did not rule out “more arrests.”

According to local media, at least eight militants were reportedly killed in the operation, while two more were detained. The security forces also seized an arsenal of assault rifles. Reverol denounced the “invasion” as another desperate attempt by foreign imperialists to overthrow the government of President Nicolas Maduro. He did not accuse any particular nation of orchestrating the incursion, but said the militants came from Colombia.

Also on rt.com ‘No humanism or democracy’: Russian Foreign Ministry slams West, US for wanting to ‘exploit’ Covid-19 crisis in Venezuela

The incident comes around a year after a failed military coup attempt led by the Venezuelan opposition headed by Juan Guaido, a lawmaker who declared himself ‘interim president’ months prior and has been actively supported by the US and its allies ever since.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies