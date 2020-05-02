France extends health emergency until July 24 as Europe mulls lifting lockdown restrictions

France’s minister of health has announced an extension of the public health state of emergency until July 24. The country was placed under emergency on March 24 due the Covid-19 outbreak.

The move was announced by Olivier Veran on Saturday, following an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers.

While the state of health emergency was expected to be lifted on May 23, doing so was deemed to be “premature” and carrying risk of the “epidemic resurgence,” the draft bill reads as quoted by local media.

The government’s decision to extend the emergency is set be submitted to the country’s legislature for final approval next week.

It was not immediately clear whether the emergency extension will affect the plans to begin gradually lifting the restrictions starting from May 11. The country is expected to reopen schools and businesses, easing the weeks-long lockdown. Still, life "wouldn’t be back to normal” at once, France's President Emmanuel Macron has warned. Reopening of the country will be effected in “several phases” and a “recovery period” will be set out.

