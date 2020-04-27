‘Counterproductive & unfair’: Russian FM defends WHO after US attacked organization, stopped financing

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has defended the World Health Organization (WHO) against allegations that it is to blame for how the novel coronavirus pandemic unfolded.

Lavrov, during an online conference with students, called the attempts to place blame on the WHO “counterproductive and unfair,” adding that he believes that the organization acted “professionally” at all stages of the crisis.

Hailing the efforts of international organizations, including the UN, Lavrov cautioned governments against using moments of deep crisis such as this pandemic to further their own interests. The Russian FM suggested that now is not the time to be “settling scores” because such actions hurt the most vulnerable.

It is paradoxical that countries that consider themselves to be at the forefront of protecting human rights and spreading democratic values, continue to use illegitimate instruments such as so-called sanctions, adopted while bypassing UNSC, in an attempt to politicize humanitarian aid in the context of this pandemic…

These statements come after US conflict with the WHO following Donald Trump's decision to withdraw US funding from the organization. Trump accused the WHO of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus” and has withdrawn funds indefinitely.

The WHO responded to these accusations by saying that it would review its current funding capabilities and work with partners to fill any financial gaps to ensure the agency’s work continues uninterrupted. “For now, our focus, my focus, is on stopping this virus and saving lives,” said Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “the WHO is getting on with the job.”

