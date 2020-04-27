 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bad memory foam: Worker trapped by GIANT WAVES of flame retardant in Spain (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

27 Apr, 2020 12:39
© Twitter / @BomberosZGZ
A logistics worker in Spain got the fright of a lifetime during his early morning shift, when a fire suppression system suddenly triggered, surrounding him with giant waves of foam which then spilled out onto the streets.

Video shared by the local fire crews who were tasked with rescuing the stricken worker at 4am Monday morning shows the true extent of the foamy flood in the streets of an industrial estate in Zaragoza.

“Overnight, we were called to a logistics company’s premises in which the fire suppression system had been activated,” the firefighters tweeted, adding that the foam apparently reached between four and five meters (13-16ft) in height at some points. 

The foam made it practically impossible for the firefighters to reach the stranded employee as it reduced visibility to near zero, so the worker had to direct his own rescuers to his aid.

Some seven fire trucks were dispatched to the scene to tackle the frothy mess, and the crews received reinforcements from some 16 members of staff at the facility who helped clear the loathsome lather.  

When the crews eventually made it to the man, they found him “well but a little distressed.” He was transferred to hospital for precautionary treatment given his prolonged exposure to the foam.

