Bad memory foam: Worker trapped by GIANT WAVES of flame retardant in Spain (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A logistics worker in Spain got the fright of a lifetime during his early morning shift, when a fire suppression system suddenly triggered, surrounding him with giant waves of foam which then spilled out onto the streets.

Video shared by the local fire crews who were tasked with rescuing the stricken worker at 4am Monday morning shows the true extent of the foamy flood in the streets of an industrial estate in Zaragoza.

Así lucía la estación de #esquí 🎿 de #Plaza, después del incidente de esta noche 😅. pic.twitter.com/ucEFQI6und — Bomberos Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza (@BomberosZGZ) April 27, 2020

“Overnight, we were called to a logistics company’s premises in which the fire suppression system had been activated,” the firefighters tweeted, adding that the foam apparently reached between four and five meters (13-16ft) in height at some points.

The foam made it practically impossible for the firefighters to reach the stranded employee as it reduced visibility to near zero, so the worker had to direct his own rescuers to his aid.

Esta madrugada 🌃, hemos acudido a la empresa de logística @Kuehne_Nagel en #Plaza de #Zaragoza, en la que se ha activado el sistema antincendios 🧯.Un trabajador fue sorprendido por la espuma 🌫, teniendo que ser rescatado 🚑.La espuma alcanzó, 4 ó 5 m. de altura de espuma. pic.twitter.com/LYhc6mS4ae — Bomberos Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza (@BomberosZGZ) April 27, 2020 El trabajador rescatado de un pasillo inundado con 4 ó 5 metros de altura de espuma ha sido trasladado a la Clínica Quirón con "pronóstico reservado" (Video: @zaragoza_es) pic.twitter.com/IM9Ch5qIXd — Aragón Radio (@aragonradio) April 27, 2020

Some seven fire trucks were dispatched to the scene to tackle the frothy mess, and the crews received reinforcements from some 16 members of staff at the facility who helped clear the loathsome lather.

When the crews eventually made it to the man, they found him “well but a little distressed.” He was transferred to hospital for precautionary treatment given his prolonged exposure to the foam.

