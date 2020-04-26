 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Jerusalem merchants eager to reopen stalls clash with police enforcing lockdown (VIDEO)

26 Apr, 2020 11:14
Get short URL
Jerusalem merchants eager to reopen stalls clash with police enforcing lockdown (VIDEO)
A vendor wears a face mask as he stands at his shop in Jerusalem's main market. ©REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
Employees of an outdoor market in Jerusalem protested against the decision to keep it shut for another week. When the police arrived to disperse the crowd, clashes ensued.

Tempers were running high on Sunday at the Mahane Yehuda, a famous market in central Jerusalem. The government wouldn’t allow merchants to reopen their booths, while lifting restrictions on some other small businesses, so the disgruntled traders wearing face masks staged a protest.

When the police arrived at the scene to enforce social distancing rules, the confrontation escalated into clashes, with several salespeople arrested according to the Israeli media.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, who advocated reopening Mahane Yehuda, voiced his support for the protesters. 

Also on rt.com Demonstrators swarm Tel Aviv to decry Netanyahu-Gantz ‘unity deal’ as affront to justice system (VIDEO)

The Israeli government permitted some businesses to reopen on Sunday after weeks of closures, but malls and markets were ordered to remain shut to prevent large congregations of people. On Monday the cabinet will discuss whether reopening schools is a good move at the moment.

The Middle Eastern country has over 15,000 Covid-19 cases with 199 deaths recorded.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies