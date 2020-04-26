Jerusalem merchants eager to reopen stalls clash with police enforcing lockdown (VIDEO)

Employees of an outdoor market in Jerusalem protested against the decision to keep it shut for another week. When the police arrived to disperse the crowd, clashes ensued.

Tempers were running high on Sunday at the Mahane Yehuda, a famous market in central Jerusalem. The government wouldn’t allow merchants to reopen their booths, while lifting restrictions on some other small businesses, so the disgruntled traders wearing face masks staged a protest.

protests at Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market - anger at closure orders while other stores able to open. Vid @manniefabian#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/UNWiSEB1Ry — Tom Bateman (@tombateman) April 26, 2020

When the police arrived at the scene to enforce social distancing rules, the confrontation escalated into clashes, with several salespeople arrested according to the Israeli media.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, who advocated reopening Mahane Yehuda, voiced his support for the protesters.

Also on rt.com Demonstrators swarm Tel Aviv to decry Netanyahu-Gantz ‘unity deal’ as affront to justice system (VIDEO)

The Israeli government permitted some businesses to reopen on Sunday after weeks of closures, but malls and markets were ordered to remain shut to prevent large congregations of people. On Monday the cabinet will discuss whether reopening schools is a good move at the moment.

The Middle Eastern country has over 15,000 Covid-19 cases with 199 deaths recorded.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!