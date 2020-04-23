 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Iran’s launch of military satellite DOES NOT violate UNSC resolution – Moscow

23 Apr, 2020 17:02
Get short URL
Iran’s launch of military satellite DOES NOT violate UNSC resolution – Moscow
A first military satellite named Noor is seen to be launched into orbit by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, in Semnan, Iran April 22, 2020. WANA/Sepah News via REUTERS
The UN Security Council's resolution on Iran's nuclear program does not ban it from the peaceful exploration of space, a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson has said.

The US is "trying to deflect international condemnation" from its own breaches of international law, Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday, as she called the accusations aimed at Iran "baseless."

UNSC resolution 2231, which regulates the Iranian nuclear program, in no way restricts Tehran's rights and abilities to explore space for peaceful purposes, Zakharova stressed. In any case, Iran does not make missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons, she added.

Also on rt.com First military sat launch means SPACE CLUB membership for embattled Iran, but US may respond to it with MORE SANCTIONS

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched into orbit Iran's first military satellite, Noor, on April 22. using a multiple-stage Qassed rocket. The US said it was keeping track of the satellite, while describing the launch as a "hostile" act by Tehran.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies