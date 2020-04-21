Denmark to allow gatherings of 500 people from May 10

Denmark’s Ministry of Health has announced it will allow public gatherings of up to 500 people for the foreseeable future, as the country tentatively eases lockdown measures.

Starting on May 10, authorities will lift the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people which had been in place. The new limit will last until at least September 1 this year, reports state broadcaster TV2.

The Ministry of Health insisted that it would continue to monitor the situation closely and that the limit for public gatherings was subject to change at any moment. So far, Denmark has reported at least 7,711 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 364 deaths from Covid-19.

Also on rt.com Danish blood donor study suggests coronavirus may be less deadly than WHO predicted

The announcement follows similar lifting of restrictions throughout April: small businesses were permitted to reopen on Monday, as did schools and day care centers. Denmark was among the first to enact strict lockdown procedures in March to curb the spread of infection.

However, the country's borders will remain closed for the time being, as will restaurants, bars and gyms.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!