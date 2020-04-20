Israeli PM Netanyahu and rival Gantz agree to form 'unity' government to avoid another elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached an agreement with rival Benny Gantz to form a “unity government,” that would finally break a year of political deadlock, Israeli media has reported.

In a statement, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and Gantz's centrist-liberal Blue and White party said they had agreed a unity deal following elections in September and March which saw neither side winning a large enough majority to form a government.

According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu and Gantz will hold the position of prime minister on a rotating basis. Netanyahu will serve as PM first for 18 months before Gantz takes the helm for another 18 months.

The two party heads began talks on government formation last month, with the move being seen by many of Gantz's supporters as a betrayal. Blue and White leader reportedly met with Netanyahu for two hours on Monday morning in a final effort to reach an agreemet.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW