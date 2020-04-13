Indian police officer killed and another injured in militant attack in Kashmir region – officials

A police officer has been killed and another reportedly critically injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir, as India and Pakistan are engaged in intense cross-border fighting, despite each battling Covid-19.

The Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed in an attack in the Kishtwar district of the disputed region, a police official said, according to the Times of India.

The incident reportedly happened in a remote village of Dachan, when militants opened fire on the SPOs on duty. The attackers then fled the scene with two rifles. Police reinforcements have been sent to the area to track down the militants.

The attack comes after shelling across the border between India and Pakistan killed three Indian civilians and wounded two Pakistanis on Sunday. Troops have been exchanging fire across the Line of Control (LoC), which divides the disputed region of Kashmir.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian Charges d'Affairs following the recent civilian deaths.

Both sides have accused each other of hundreds of ceasefire violations in March, with Indian army officials claiming the latest border activity is a cover to allow Pakistan-backed militants to infiltrate Indian Kashmir while some troops are helping run health camps to battle the Covid-19 virus.

