 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH Ukrainian firefighters battle massive flames near disused Chernobyl nuclear plant

12 Apr, 2020 13:22
Get short URL
Hundreds of personnel, supported by multiple fire engines and special aircraft, were filmed fighting a forest fire that broke out in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, reportedly stirring up radiation levels in the abandoned area.

Already on nationwide lockdown because of Covid-19 outbreak, Ukraine is dealing with wildfires that have engulfed the so-called alienation zone set up after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. The fires have easily consumed the grass, bushes and forest trees that had dried out following a warm end to winter.

A Ruptly video, made public on Sunday, shows a fire engine making its way through a post-apocalyptic Chernobyl landscape. The road is flanked by flames and thick smoke, while some parts of the forest look completely burnt-out.

Over 300 firefighters, dozens of engines and five aircraft have been dispatched to deal with the emergency. 

Authorities insist that the fire doesn’t pose any risk to the public. However, the head of Ukraine’s State Ecological Inspection claims radiation readings are now 16 times higher than normal within the bushfire area.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies