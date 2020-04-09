 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Indian drone shot down in Kashmir ‘for conducting surveillance’ – Pakistani military

9 Apr, 2020 07:26
Get short URL
Indian drone shot down in Kashmir ‘for conducting surveillance’ – Pakistani military
© Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) / Pakistan Army.
A small Indian military spy drone has been shot down along the Line of Control (LoC) in disputed Kashmir after it flew into Pakistani-controlled area, the Pakistan Army has said.

A quadcopter “intruded 600 meters (0.3 miles) inside Pakistan’s territory for conducting surveillance” before being engaged by Pakistani troops, the nation’s military said on Thursday, accusing New Delhi of violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

The Indian Army has not commented on the incident yet.

Cross-border shelling frequently occurs along the LoC, with both sides accusing each other of initiating hostilities.

Earlier this month, the Indian Army accused Pakistan of firing small arms and mortars in Kashmir and wounding six Indian security personnel.

Also on rt.com Pakistan snubs regional group's meeting on Covid-19, objecting as India takes charge of conference

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies