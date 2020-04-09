Indian drone shot down in Kashmir ‘for conducting surveillance’ – Pakistani military

A small Indian military spy drone has been shot down along the Line of Control (LoC) in disputed Kashmir after it flew into Pakistani-controlled area, the Pakistan Army has said.

A quadcopter “intruded 600 meters (0.3 miles) inside Pakistan’s territory for conducting surveillance” before being engaged by Pakistani troops, the nation’s military said on Thursday, accusing New Delhi of violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

The Indian Army has not commented on the incident yet.

Cross-border shelling frequently occurs along the LoC, with both sides accusing each other of initiating hostilities.

Earlier this month, the Indian Army accused Pakistan of firing small arms and mortars in Kashmir and wounding six Indian security personnel.

