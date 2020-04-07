 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Paris’ Notre Dame to host first mass since coronavirus lockdown in symbolic gesture of hope

7 Apr, 2020 15:25
FILE PHOTO. The Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on on March 25. ©BERTRAND GUAY / AFP
Just seven people will attend a Christian service at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France on April 10 to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The mass at the fire-devastated church will be broadcast nationwide.

A small Easter Sunday mass will be celebrated at a church near the Louvre museum the following Sunday.

"Only a few priests will attend the masses that we will celebrate during the Holy Week, and people will be able to follow services on radio or on television," Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit announced.

Three lay persons will also participate in the special Easter services, with a violinist providing live music and two actors reading from scripture. 

The cathedral remains closed since a devastating fire toppled its spire and all but obliterated France’s national jewel in April 2019. A special small service was held in the cathedral last summer - the first since the blaze - with all of the 30 attendees having to wear hard hats for safety at the site. 

Restoration work had to be stopped last month, as the nation went into a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

