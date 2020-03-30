WATCH: Jerusalem’s Church of Holy Sepulchre closes for first time since BLACK DEATH

Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre has closed its doors to the public for the first time since the Black Death ravaged the city in 1349, as authorities try and get to grips with the modern coronavirus plague.

The custodians of one of the holiest buildings in Christianity were forced to lock the highly carved wooden doors after the Israeli government shut down places of worship in a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 illness.

The restrictions ban residents from leaving their homes, except to buy food and medicine, to seek medical treatment or for essential work. The clergy at the extraordinary place of worship say they hope it will reopen in time for Easter.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in #Jerusalem is closed due to Coronavirus. #IsraelThe last time it was closed was in 1349 during the Black Plague. pic.twitter.com/vWzMOarxou — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) March 29, 2020

