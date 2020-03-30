 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000 in France, with 418 deaths in one day
WATCH: Jerusalem’s Church of Holy Sepulchre closes for first time since BLACK DEATH

30 Mar, 2020 16:05
Monks pray in front of the locked door of Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre. © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre has closed its doors to the public for the first time since the Black Death ravaged the city in 1349, as authorities try and get to grips with the modern coronavirus plague.

The custodians of one of the holiest buildings in Christianity were forced to lock the highly carved wooden doors after the Israeli government shut down places of worship in a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 illness.

The restrictions ban residents from leaving their homes, except to buy food and medicine, to seek medical treatment or for essential work. The clergy at the extraordinary place of worship say they hope it will reopen in time for Easter.

