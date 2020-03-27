 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Six months in jail for standing too close to strangers? Countries worldwide roll out draconian measures to fight Covid-19

27 Mar, 2020 11:05
A woman wearing a protective face mask as a preventive measure during the corona pandemic. Singapore, March 21, 2020 © Getty Images / Maverick Asio / SOPA Images / LightRocket
New regulations in Singapore which threaten prison time for anyone found violating “social distancing” protocols exemplify the harsh rules being imposed around the world in the fight against coronavirus.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, Singaporeans who fail to maintain a distance of one meter from other people in “non-transient” public interactions can be fined up to 10,000 Singapore dollars ($6,985) and even risk a six-month jail sentence.
 
The strict measures come as nations around the world adopt similarly extreme provisions to halt the spread of coronavirus.


 
Jordan

Jordanian army members guard outside a hotel that was transformed into a quarantine station in Amman, Jordan, March 18, 2020 ©  REUTERS/Muhammad

Jordan introduced some of the most radical anti-coronavirus policies to date. The country initially imposed an around-the-clock lockdown, with officials promising to deliver bread and water to all citizens. Those who violated the strict quarantine were threatened with a year in prison. At least 800 were arrested over a span of several days, the Guardian reported. The measures were later eased, with the government permitting people to take walks and visit shops and pharmacies.


Italy

A local police officer checks on people at the Highway exit for Molfetta, southern Italy, March 25, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Authorities have begun to ratchet up efforts to stop quarantine violators in Italy. The country deployed more than 100 soldiers tasked with enforcing lockdown measures in Lombardy, the hardest-hit region in Europe. More than 90,000 Italians have been slapped with fines which can potentially reach €3,000 ($3,300). Italians can also end up behind bars for three months for flouting the stay-in-place protocols.


Spain

Spanish legionnaires patrol an empty street during partial lockdown in southern Spain, March 18, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spain might have the most stringent rules in Europe. Since announcing a countrywide lockdown in mid-March, residents have only been allowed outside for essentials such as grocery shopping or medical needs. The provisions, originally scheduled to be lifted after fifteen days, have been extended until April 11. Those found in violation of the rules face astronomical fines, with repeat offenders staring down the possibility of 3-18 months in prison. More than 30,000 fines have been issued and 900 arrests made for disobedience, according to reports.

India

People line up in circles drawn with chalk to maintain safe distance in Mumbai, India, March 25, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed a 21-day lockdown on his country on Tuesday, forcing 1.3 billion people into their homes with only essential services and businesses remaining open. The nationwide quarantine is being enforced with no-nonsense punishments: Using a number of provisions already on the books, authorities are empowered to hand out hefty fines and jail terms lasting up to two years.


UK

A play area is seen cordoned off with Police tape, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, High Wycombe, Britain, March 26, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Police in Britain have been given the power to forcefully make people return to their homes, as part of a nationwide lockdown. Those without a “reasonable excuse” to be out and about could be hit with a £60 ($73) fine. A second offense could cost you double that.

The measures have already faced criticism, with Derbyshire police causing uproar on social media for using drones to “shame” people allegedly violating social distancing rules.

