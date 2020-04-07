 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WHO warns Covid-19 may reignite if restrictions lifted too early as Austria & Denmark announce gradual reopening

7 Apr, 2020 10:57
FILE PHOTO. Girls attend an Open Church's drive-in service in Copenhagen. © NTB Scanpix via REUTERS / Claus Bech
While some nations are beginning to lift some of the measures they imposed in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, UN’s health body warned against being too hasty, saying it may result in resurgence of the epidemic.

“It's similar to being sick yourself if you get out of bed too early and get running too early you risk falling back and having complications,” a spokesman for the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a briefing.

Christian Lindmeier added the organization had no blanket recommendations to nations on how and when to lift pandemic lockdowns, but called on the governments to stay on the cautious side.

Earlier this week Austria and Denmark started lifting some of the lockdown measures imposed in response to the Covid-19 outbreak. Austria will reopen some small businesses, while Danish parents will be able to send smaller children to schools starting next week. Both nations say more relaxations may come in May unless the situation worsens.

