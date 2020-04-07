Too EARLY to talk about positive trend on Covid-19 infection rate despite dropping figures, Germany's public health chief warns

Health officials need more time to determine whether a decrease in the daily rate of new Covid-19 patients is a long-lasting trend in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) head has said.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has grown by 3,834, bringing the total amount of cases in Germany to 99,225, RKI chief Lothar Wieler told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The nation has recently seen a slight decrease in the daily rate of new cases. Nevertheless, Wieler urged everyone not to jump to conclusions.

The number of the newly-reported cases is lower, but we can’t rest assured yet... We need to wait a few days to see if there is a trend in the reports.

Spain and Italy, both badly-hit countries, have also been recording fewer new cases in their daily reports, which provided a glimmer of hope that the tide may have been turned on the epidemic in Europe.

Also on rt.com Lockdown in France will last as long as ‘it needs to’ as peak of pandemic not yet reached – French health minister

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, said on Monday that Covid-19 remains the EU’s hardest challenge since its establishment. In a similar vein, French Health Minister Olivier Veran warned on Tuesday that the epidemic still has not peaked in France.

Germany’s death toll from the coronavirus, meanwhile, has risen by 173 to 1,607.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!