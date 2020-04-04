A glimmer of hope in Italy, as fewer patients in intensive care for the first time & daily death toll declines

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care has fallen in Italy for the first time since the outbreak began, while the number of new deaths also declined slightly, but remains high at 681 cases in 24 hours.

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care in Italy fell by 74 between Friday and Saturday, marking the first time that number has declined since the pandemic reached the country in mid-February. Just under 4,000 patients in Italy are now in a serious or critical condition.

The country remains one of the hardest-hit in Europe, though authorities are beginning to see some faint rays of hope. A total of 681 deaths were reported since Friday, compared to 762 the previous day. Deaths peaked the previous Friday, with 919 people succumbing to the virus in one day.

In total, more than 124,000 people have been infected in Italy, and more than 15,000 have died.

Businesses, schools and amenities remain shuttered, and the Italian government announced last week that it would extend the nationwide lockdown to April 13. Authorities have handed out fines of up to €3,000 ($3,240) to those breaking the quarantine, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Italians on Wednesday that his government will be asking for “more sacrifices” before the lockdown is lifted.

Globally, more than 1.1 million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and more than 62,000 have died.

