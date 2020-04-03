 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain surpasses Italy in confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 7,000+ people reported ill on Friday

3 Apr, 2020 09:54
Spain surpasses Italy in confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 7,000+ people reported ill on Friday
Temporary hospital inside IFEMA conference centre, Madrid, April 2, 2020 © Reuters / Sergio Perez
Spain now has more confirmed cases of Covid-19 than Italy, with the number of infections soaring to over 117,000 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the previous day.

The death toll from the virus in Spain also surged to 10,935 in the last 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry.

While the numbers are grim, the ministry said it also marked the first fall in the daily death toll since March 26.

With almost 14,000 fatalities, Italy is still the country with the highest number of deaths, but it now appears Spain could reach similar figures within days.

Spain's government imposed a national quarantine on March 15 as the virus spread rapidly.

Confirmed cases worldwide topped one million on Thursday, with deaths surpassing 53,000 globally.

