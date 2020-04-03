 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘So cute! What are their names?’ Indian couple names newborn twins COVID and CORONA

3 Apr, 2020 07:54
Coronavirus fever has taken a strange turn in India, with a couple naming their newborn twins Corona and Covid – reportedly to remind them about the hard times they are enduring amid the epidemic.

As India is under a nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, a couple from the Indian city of Raipur found unusual inspiration from the situation.

They decided to name their boy Covid and their girl Corona.

The 27-year-old mother told PTI news agency that these will be their names for now, but that they might change them later.

“When the hospital staff also started calling the babies as Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic,” she said.

Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names.

India, with a population of almost 1.4 billion people, so far has 2,567 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 72 deaths.

