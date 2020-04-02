Covid-19 deaths in Belgium top 1,000 as worldwide cases approach one million
As of April 2, Belgium, which has a population of 11.4 million, has recorded more than 15,300 cases of the coronavirus infection.
Health officials in the country said earlier this week that a 12-year-old girl infected with Covid-19 had died of the illness, noting that such a young fatality is a "very rare occurrence."
Belgium is one of many countries in Europe on an almost total lockdown to battle the coronavirus crisis. Belgians are only allowed to leave their homes to buy essentials like food, to help others in need, or for health-related reasons.
Confirmed cases of the disease approached one million worldwide, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
