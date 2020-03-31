Spain’s Covid-19 death toll rises by a RECORD 849 overnight, as known cases reach almost 95,000

The number of Covid-19 cases in Spain has risen from 85,195 on Monday to 94,417 by Tuesday morning, while its death toll rose by 849 to 8,189, according to the latest figures from the Spanish Health Ministry.

The increase in the death toll was the highest one-day total in the country since the outbreak began. However, despite this, it still marked a slightly lower increase in percentage terms than on previous days.

Spain’s emergency health chief Fernando Simon tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday night and he was replaced by his deputy chief, Maria Jose Sierra, who confirmed that at least 12,298 health workers have tested positive for Covid-19 infection so far, accounting for roughly 14 percent of the total infections in the country.

Meanwhile, almost 20,000 people have recovered from the infection, which has decimated the country's healthcare system in what is still the second-worst outbreak in Europe, behind Italy.

