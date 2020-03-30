Spanish emergency health chief Fernando Simon tests POSITIVE for Covid-19

Spain's emergency health chief Fernando Simon has tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. The 57-year-old began displaying symptoms on Sunday evening and underwent testing overnight.

The news was confirmed by doctor Maria Jose Sierra during the health ministry’s daily coronavirus press briefing.

Simon previously stepped back from his position on March 21, when he began showing symptoms such as a cough, only for a Covid-19 test to come back negative. He then reappeared at the daily press briefings and apologized for undergoing the test before many of his compatriots.

Also on rt.com Global number of Covid-19 cases smashes past 700,000

DETAILS TO FOLLOW