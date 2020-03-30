 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Spanish emergency health chief Fernando Simon tests POSITIVE for Covid-19

30 Mar, 2020 10:25
Get short URL
Spanish emergency health chief Fernando Simon tests POSITIVE for Covid-19
Fernando Simon has tested positive for Covid-19. © Global Look Press
Spain's emergency health chief Fernando Simon has tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. The 57-year-old began displaying symptoms on Sunday evening and underwent testing overnight.

The news was confirmed by doctor Maria Jose Sierra during the health ministry’s daily coronavirus press briefing.

Simon previously stepped back from his position on March 21, when he began showing symptoms such as a cough, only for a Covid-19 test to come back negative. He then reappeared at the daily press briefings and apologized for undergoing the test before many of his compatriots.

Also on rt.com Global number of Covid-19 cases smashes past 700,000

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies