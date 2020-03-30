 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Netherlands surpasses 11,000 as death toll nears 900

30 Mar, 2020 13:18
Get short URL
Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Netherlands surpasses 11,000 as death toll nears 900
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Piroschka van de Wouw
Dutch authorities have registered 884 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected nationwide to 11,750. The grim tally linked to the dreaded virus has jumped by 93 to 864.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the Netherlands has almost reached 4,000, the national RTL broadcaster reported, as 507 new patients were admitted to hospitals over the last 24 hours. The Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) confirmed the numbers in its official Twitter account.

The news is likely to prompt the Dutch authorities to further move back the deadline for the “social distancing measures,” currently expected to stay in place at least until April 6.

The nation has banned all gatherings except for marriages, funerals and religious ceremonies, and has closed all public venues such as museums, sports clubs and schools. People are advised to stay at home, though authorities have so far stopped short of imposing a strict quarantine.

Also on rt.com US coronavirus cases near 150,000, with over 2,500 dead

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies