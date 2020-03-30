Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Netherlands surpasses 11,000 as death toll nears 900

Dutch authorities have registered 884 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected nationwide to 11,750. The grim tally linked to the dreaded virus has jumped by 93 to 864.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the Netherlands has almost reached 4,000, the national RTL broadcaster reported, as 507 new patients were admitted to hospitals over the last 24 hours. The Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) confirmed the numbers in its official Twitter account.

Sinds gisteren zijn er in Nederland:- 93 mensen overleden aan COVID-19 gemeld (Totaal 864)- 507 mensen opgenomen (geweest) in het ziekenhuis (Totaal 3.990)- 884 mensen positief getest (Totaal 11.750)#COVID19#coronavirus — RIVM (@rivm) March 30, 2020

The news is likely to prompt the Dutch authorities to further move back the deadline for the “social distancing measures,” currently expected to stay in place at least until April 6.

The nation has banned all gatherings except for marriages, funerals and religious ceremonies, and has closed all public venues such as museums, sports clubs and schools. People are advised to stay at home, though authorities have so far stopped short of imposing a strict quarantine.

