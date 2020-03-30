 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Migrant workers & their families forced to take open-air CHEMICAL BATH in Indian city

30 Mar, 2020 12:59
© Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP/ file photo
Horrifying video has emerged online showing migrant workers entering the Indian city of Bareilly being forced to undergo a humiliating public disinfection in which authorities doused entire groups with sanitizer solution.

The migrants were fully clothed and had their luggage with them when they were asked to keep their eyes closed while officials in biohazard protection suits hosed them down with chlorine mixed with water at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the city.

The officer in charge, Ashok Gautam, confirmed that the public disinfection took place but was apparently unrepentant.  

“We tried to keep them safe, asked them to shut their eyes,” he said. “It’s natural they will get wet. It was our attempt to get the clothes wet as it would be better so that whatever signs of virus possibly on [clothes] will get destroyed.”

Gautam added that the incident occurred due to a huge sudden influx of migrants via special buses arranged by the government and that it would not happen again as the rush into the area had subsided. 

However, local district magistrate Nitish Kumar has ordered that the officials responsible for the egregious and over zealous ‘public bath’ be sanctioned. The migrants involved are reportedly being treated under the direction of the local chief medical officer.

