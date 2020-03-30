 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany sees coronavirus cases rise by 4,751 in one day as death toll nears 500

30 Mar, 2020 05:28
A sign is seen on a shop window during the spread of Covid-19 in Hamburg, Germany. March 28, 2020. © Fabian Bimmer / Reuters
The number of Covid-19 cases in Germany has hit 57,298, with 4,751 more people testing positive for the virus, as well as 66 new deaths, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported on Monday.

The new data brings the total nationwide death toll from Covid-19 to 455, the RKI said.

Doctors have recorded 4,751 more cases over the past 24 hours, which is a slight increase from the 3,965 new cases reported on Sunday.

Germany still has a lower death rate from the coronavirus compared to its neighbors Italy and France, where more than 10,700 and 2,600 people have died respectively.

The government had banned all public gatherings of more than two people in a bid to slow down the spread of the infection. Helge Braun, the head of Angela Merkel’s Chancellery, said that quarantine restrictions will not be lifted until April 28. Merkel herself has went into home quarantine after meeting a doctor who later tested positive for Covid-19.

