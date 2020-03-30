Germany sees coronavirus cases rise by 4,751 in one day as death toll nears 500

The number of Covid-19 cases in Germany has hit 57,298, with 4,751 more people testing positive for the virus, as well as 66 new deaths, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported on Monday.

The new data brings the total nationwide death toll from Covid-19 to 455, the RKI said.

Doctors have recorded 4,751 more cases over the past 24 hours, which is a slight increase from the 3,965 new cases reported on Sunday.

Germany still has a lower death rate from the coronavirus compared to its neighbors Italy and France, where more than 10,700 and 2,600 people have died respectively.

The government had banned all public gatherings of more than two people in a bid to slow down the spread of the infection. Helge Braun, the head of Angela Merkel’s Chancellery, said that quarantine restrictions will not be lifted until April 28. Merkel herself has went into home quarantine after meeting a doctor who later tested positive for Covid-19.

