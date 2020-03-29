US military should fight coronavirus at home, not stage ‘Hollywood scenarios’ in other countries – IRGC chief

The head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards has advised the US to focus on the epidemic at home instead of trying to undermine Tehran, as the strife between two nations persists, despite each having been hit hard by Covid-19.

The American leadership should “really care about the lives of their people in New York and the states involved with coronavirus rather than thinking about Hollywood scenarios and killing people in Iraq,” Major General Hossein Salami, Chief Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), pointed out.

He was referring to the assassination of Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in early January. The rash move by Washington put the US and Iran on the brink of an all-out war, with Tehran retaliating by firing missiles at US bases in Iraq. The Americans were warned of the attack beforehand, which allowed them to avoid fatalities, but Iran was still able to show that American military facilities in the region were within its reach.

Salami reminded his audience that Washington has already “tested the power” of Tehran and “knows very well how Iran will react to any efforts to undermine it.” Claims by some US officials that they will continue to “carry out limited operations against the Iranians” were “nothing more than a political bluff.”

So, instead of causing havoc around the globe and only “deteriorating its own power,” the America had better keep its military at home “like Iran, which has used its armed forces to fight the coronavirus,” IRGC chief said.

Both the US and Iran are among the nations worst hit by the pandemic. America has so far recorded over 103,000 cases of Covid-19, which is more than any other country. Iran ranks sixth in world and first in the Middle East in the number of infected, with 38,309 hosting the virus. As for the fatalities, the US has already lost more than 2,220 people to the disease, with Iran's death toll standing at 2,640.

