Wuhan reopens subway, allows incoming traffic as it phases out 2-month coronavirus lockdown (PHOTOS)

28 Mar, 2020 06:10
People wearing face masks wait for a subway train on the first day the city's subway services resumed following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan of Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, March 28, 2020. © REUTERS/Aly Song

 

The metro in Wuhan, the city where the deadly Covid-19 virus is believed to have originated, has opened its doors to 11 million residents after two months of lockdown. Trains are arriving in the city as life returns to normal.

On Saturday, several subway lines in Wuhan welcomed their first passengers after a 65-day hiatus brought about by the coronavirus outbreak, which has since spread to most of the planet. The number of those infected is nearing 600,000 worldwide.

Some 184 metro stations, equipped with thermal scanners, opened for commuters, who will still have to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Wuhan has borne the brunt of the health crisis, with more than 50,000 people infected. However, the worst appears to be over. New cases countrywide have been brought to a near standstill, with no new locally-transmitted cases reported in mainland China on Friday. A total of 54 reported new cases all came from abroad.

© REUTERS/Aly Song

Despite the promising developments, some travel restrictions will remain in place until April 8, when outbound trains and flights are set to be resumed.

Buses have already been roaming the streets of the Hubei provincial capital since Wednesday, as 117 routes recommenced their services.

Those who want to enter the city must show a green code on a mobile app, confirming that they have been cleared by health authorities, and have had no contact with suspected coronavirus patients or those who tested positive for the disease. The same rule would apply to those willing to leave Wuhan after April 8.

According to the official government tally, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in China amounts to 81,394, with 3,295 of them resulting in fatalities.

In an effort to prevent a 'second wave' of the outbreak, China has been tightening restrictions on foreign arrivals, announcing on Thursday that national airlines will be allowed to maintain only one route to any country.

