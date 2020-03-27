 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

France’s coronavirus death toll nears 2,000 as 300 more die in Covid-19 pandemic

27 Mar, 2020 18:57
Get short URL
France’s coronavirus death toll nears 2,000 as 300 more die in Covid-19 pandemic
© REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak has reached 1,996 in France after the country’s health authorities confirmed that 299 more people have died there in a 24-hour period.

Announcing the latest fatalities on Friday evening, France’s director-general of health also said that there have been a total of 32,964 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, up from 29,155 a day prior.

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned of “very difficult” days ahead as the country sees a rise in cases, and said the government would extend a raft of nationwide restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly virus by at least a fortnight, to April 15. 

Also on rt.com French PM says ‘very difficult days ahead’ as Covid-19 ‘sweeps over’ country

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies