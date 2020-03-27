France’s coronavirus death toll nears 2,000 as 300 more die in Covid-19 pandemic

The death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak has reached 1,996 in France after the country’s health authorities confirmed that 299 more people have died there in a 24-hour period.

Announcing the latest fatalities on Friday evening, France’s director-general of health also said that there have been a total of 32,964 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, up from 29,155 a day prior.

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned of “very difficult” days ahead as the country sees a rise in cases, and said the government would extend a raft of nationwide restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly virus by at least a fortnight, to April 15.

Also on rt.com French PM says ‘very difficult days ahead’ as Covid-19 ‘sweeps over’ country

