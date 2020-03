Iran’s coronavirus death toll reaches 2,234 with 157 new fatalities

Covid-19 has now killed 2,234 people in Iran, with 29,406 infected, the health authorities said, as the country remains the worst-hit by the disease in the Middle East.

The numbers announced by Hossein Zolfaghari from Iran's national headquarters for fighting the coronavirus show that 157 people have died of Covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours. DETAILS TO FOLLOW