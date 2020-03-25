Over ONE THIRD of world’s population under lockdown over Covid-19 – AFP tally

More than one in three people on Earth are now confined to their homes because of quarantine measures imposed by various nations to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, AFP reports.

A whopping three billion people must stay in their homes or limit their movements in some fashion, as countries around the world embrace ever-tighter quarantine restrictions to stem the spread of the deadly disease – which has already infected more than 416,000 people and claimed more than 18,000 lives globally.

The number provided by AFP amounts to roughly 37 percent of the total world population, which stands at 7.8 billion. The figure dramatically increased on Wednesday night after India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his 1.3 billion-strong nation would go into complete lockdown for a period of 21 days.

Strict nationwide quarantine measures have been imposed in Italy, which has become the new epicenter of the pandemic. Those defying the newly imposed ‘social distancing’ requirements could face a fine of up to $3,200 under new regulations introduced by Rome.

Germany has literally banned all public gatherings involving more than two people, exempting only families and people living together in shared households.

