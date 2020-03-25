 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Winging it: WATCH who attracted police attention on a Paris highway

25 Mar, 2020 14:28
© Twitter / Préfecture de Police / @prefpolice
Only the thin blue line stands between civil society and anarchy. Or, as the case may be, between a procession of ducklings and highway traffic, as dashcam footage shared by French police shows.

With the Covid-19 crisis prompting unprecedented public lockdowns, the police are often tasked with keeping order, including ensuring roadways are kept clear for essential travel – all while sparing these cute little canards from an untimely death.

While no press release has yet been issued on the traffic emergency, it’s safe to assume that the momma duck and her adorable line of ducklings made it off the highway to safety.

