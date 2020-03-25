Gunmen attack Sikh religious gathering in Afghan capital, Kabul

Gunmen and suicide bombers have stormed a Sikh religious premise in the heart of the Afghan capital’s old city on Wednesday morning, the Interior Ministry said.

Update: Ambulances have arrived on scene of standoff with gunmen at Sikh worship area in PD1. #Kabul. #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/bzIS1SnvJc — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) March 25, 2020

It’s so far unclear who the attackers are. Defense forces arrived at the scene and blocked off the place of worship, known as a Gurdwara.

Narindra Singh Khalsa, a member of the Afghan parliament who represents the tiny Sikh community, said at least four people were killed. He explained that when the attack happened the place was packed with worshipers.

د کابل ښار لومړۍ حوزې مربوطاتو کې د سيکانو پر درمسال ډله ييز بريد شوى او جګړه روانه ده، سرچينې وايي چې د بريد پرمهال هلته ١٥٠ کسان پر عبادت بوخت وو، د راپورونو له مخې، تر اوسه څلور تنه وژل شوي.عکسونه له ټولنيزو شبکو څخه pic.twitter.com/f9w6y7ih4D — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) March 25, 2020

Sikhs are a small religious minority in Afghanistan numbering less than 300 families.

