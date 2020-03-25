 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gunmen attack Sikh religious gathering in Afghan capital, Kabul

25 Mar, 2020 09:18
Gunmen and suicide bombers have stormed a Sikh religious premise in the heart of the Afghan capital’s old city on Wednesday morning, the Interior Ministry said.

It’s so far unclear who the attackers are. Defense forces arrived at the scene and blocked off the place of worship, known as a Gurdwara.

Narindra Singh Khalsa, a member of the Afghan parliament who represents the tiny Sikh community, said at least four people were killed. He explained that when the attack happened the place was packed with worshipers.

Sikhs are a small religious minority in Afghanistan numbering less than 300 families.

