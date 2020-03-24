 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tokyo 2020 Olympics POSTPONED: Japanese Prime Minister Abe agrees to reschedule Olympic Games
200,000+ coronavirus cases in Europe - AFP tally

24 Mar, 2020 12:29
Medical staff transport a patient on a stretcher to a medical helicopter at the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France, on March 22, 2020 ©  AFP / PATRICK HERTZOG
The number of coronavirus cases in Europe has surpassed 200,000, AFP reports citing its own tally. Italy and Spain have been hit worst by the pandemic on the continent.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

