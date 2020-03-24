200,000+ coronavirus cases in Europe - AFP tally
24 Mar, 2020 12:29
The number of coronavirus cases in Europe has surpassed 200,000, AFP reports citing its own tally. Italy and Spain have been hit worst by the pandemic on the continent.
"More than 300,000 cases of #COVID19 have now been reported to WHO, from almost every country in the 🌍.The pandemic is accelerating.It took 67 days from the 1st reported case to reach the first 100K cases, 11 days for the second 100K & just 4 days for the third 100K"-@DrTedrospic.twitter.com/XoBkVnWtLH— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 23, 2020
