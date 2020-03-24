The good, the bad and the ugly: How politicians and celebrities are turning a pandemic into a fashion parade

Social distancing, self-isolation and even lockdown are all becoming the new norm across the world. Well, for the proles maybe, but not for the political or celebrity elite who, once again, are taking the opportunity to show off.

As travel restrictions are imposed the world over, the celebrity class still see fit to jet around the globe, if only to show off their “urban air masks” with five layers of filtration and an “ultrasmooth and skin-friendly finish.”

Take Gwyneth Paltrow, who donned the pricey protective mask despite a desperate plea from US Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams to, as he put it, “STOP BUYING MASKS!,” as they would be ineffective. “I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe,” Paltrow said, throwing in a shameless plug for her 2011 movie ‘Contagion’.

Film star Kate Hudson was also heavily criticized for her highly ineffective mask, but at least it was standard-issue safety.

Meanwhile Naomi Campbell – the paragon of self-protection who has gone viral multiple times for her extremely thorough airplane cleaning routine – outdid even herself during a recent trip, by wearing a full ‘biohazard’ suit. Impressive dedication to self-isolation (without self-isolating), you’ve got to admit.

Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Full video coming on my YouTube soon… https://t.co/SvAI1Ttmm8pic.twitter.com/XcgHJKEhcf — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) March 11, 2020

It is not just Hollywood celebrities who will seize any opportunity to showcase the fact that, even in a crisis of global proportions, they panic in style.

Take President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova, who decided to make a statement at the recent swearing-in ceremony of the new four-party coalition government. While the rest of the attendees settled for the standard light blue surgical masks, Caputova wowed the assembled deputies in an ostentatious outfit, complete with matching mask.

Swearing in of a new goverment in #Slovakiapic.twitter.com/fDHbtSMUXA — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill in the US, Republican lawmaker Matt Gaetz demonstrated some bravado and made light of the situation by donning what appeared to be a gas mask.

Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote. pic.twitter.com/wjJ4YY4VZz — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2020

Needless to say, he was lambasted online and in the media for appearing to mock the pandemic, forcing an explanation of his garish gag.

“We fly through the dirtiest airports, we touch everyone we meet, so if anyone’s gonna get coronavirus, it’s totally gonna be Congress,” Gaetz said.

Elsewhere, Brazil's President Bolsonaro and Minister of Health Mandetta were pictured sanitizing their hands wearing face masks, while briefing the press on effective measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Bolsonaro then proceeded to touch his face while adjusting his mask, rendering it even less effective than in the first instance.

