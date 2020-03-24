 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Why did we vote?’ French election officials sick a week after controversial ballot held amid Covid-19

24 Mar, 2020 08:43
FILE PHOTO. Officials count ballots at a polling station in Strasbourg, France March 15, 2020. ©REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
Holding a nationwide election during an epidemic may not seem like the wisest move, but France went along with it. Fast forward a week, and some people who made the voting possible report they have contracted the coronavirus.

The first round of municipal elections in France took place on March 15, even as the government was shutting down non-essential public venues and calling on people to stay at home – unless, of course, they had to cast their votes. The second round was supposed to happen a week later but was postponed until late June, rendering the practical value of the initial vote questionable at best.

And it seems that, despite all the government-mandated precautions, the poll was not as safe as it should have been, at least for some of its organizers. Paul Hatte, who presided over the polling station in Paris’ 17th district, has developed Covid-19 symptoms and on Thursday had no doubt about his diagnosis.

“Why did we have to vote?” he asked on Twitter. “Was it responsible to rush forward [given] the virus?”

Of course, in many cases there is no way of knowing where and when exactly the transmission actually happened. Romaric Moyon, who was in charge of a polling station in Melun, is concerned that he may have posed a threat to fellow organizers and hundreds of voters on election day.

“Maybe I was already a carrier on Sunday and I potentially transmitted the virus,” he told the newspaper CNews. His symptoms developed on Wednesday, so with an average incubation period of five days his fears are not baseless.

An election clerk was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the town of Billom in central France. There are three cases in Montmagny in the north, and another in Franconville, northwest of Paris.

“In hindsight, the municipal elections should have been cancelled,” Mayor of Billom Jean-Michel Charlat acknowledged in an interview. Charlat has since developed a fever and is now self-quarantined at home.

If this sentiment is shared by the government in Paris, it has apparently chosen not to share it with the French public.

