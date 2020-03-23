Сovid-19 cases in Germany spike by 4,000+ in one day as death toll hits 86

The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 disease in Germany has jumped by more than 4,000 in a day, the state-run Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which carries out daily monitoring of the disease, said on Monday.

Overall, 4,062 new cases of the coronavirus were registered throughout the country and 86 more people have died, according to RKI.

Among the new cases, 2,070 were recorded in the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, while 1,242 were reported in Bavaria, which has gone into partial lockdown.

Nevertheless, RKI head Lothar Wieler said that the new infection growth curve was been “flattening of slightly,” but more time is needed to confirm this trend.

The government banned public gathering of more than two people in a recent attempt to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Chancellor Angela Markel, meanwhile, was placed under house quarantine after coming into contact with a medic who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

