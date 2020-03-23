‘We want to hold the Olympics, but not so stupid to expect people to come amid pandemic' – Japan’s Olympic chief

Japan does not intend to simply ignore the Covid-19 pandemic and hold Olympic Games as other nations refuse to send delegations, but canceling them altogether is not on the table for now, the nation’s Olympic chief said.

“I'm not so stupid as to assume athletes, people will come to the Olympics amid global coronavirus crisis even if we push forward with it,” Yoshiro Mori told journalists on Monday as cited by Reuters. Shortly before that Canada and Australia said they won’t be sending their teams to the games due to coronavirus concerns.

Mori said his country has every intention to hold the international event, so canceling the Olympics was not considered. But the games may be postponed until after the Covid-19 infection is under control, which may well be after 2020.

The Japanese Olympic Committee wants the games to happen this year, Mori said. Tokyo is currently discussing options with the International Olympic Committee.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 24 and last till August 9.

