 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Russian military planes carrying medics and equipment fly to devastated Italy to help combat Covid-19 pandemic (VIDEO)

22 Mar, 2020 14:32
Get short URL
Russian military planes carrying medics and equipment fly to devastated Italy to help combat Covid-19 pandemic (VIDEO)
Russian military transport planes being loaded before flying to Italy. ©Russian Defense Ministry
Four of the nine military transport planes prepared by Russia to deliver help to Italy in its desperate fight against the Covid-19 infection have departed an air base near Moscow.

The Ilyushin Il-76 planes are heading to the Pratica di Mare Air Base of the Italian Air Forces near Rome, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. The planes are carrying Russian military medics and specialists in infectious diseases, as well as equipment necessary for diagnostics and disinfection of the deadly coronavirus.

RT
©Russian Defense Ministry

Earlier, the ministry prepared nine transport planes on the Chkalovskiy base near Moscow, flying some of them overnight from other parts of Russia, to airlift emergency aid to the coronavirus-stricken European nation. The deployment was ordered by President Vladimir Putin after a phone call with Italy's Prime Minister  Giuseppe Conte on Saturday.

Italy has surpassed China as the nation hit worst by the Covid-19 pandemic as the death toll there reached 4,825 on Sunday. Worldwide, the virus has claimed over 13,000 lives.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies