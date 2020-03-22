Coronavirus cases in Germany rise by nearly 2,000 in one day as death toll hits 55

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Mar, 2020 10:22
The number of Covid-19 cases in Germany climbed to 18,610 and the death toll rose to 55, as almost 2,000 more people were confirmed as having the disease on Sunday.

The Robert Koch Institute announced a fresh round of alarming statistics on Sunday morning, showing that 1,948 additional people have contracted the virus. 

The federal agency, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany, said a total of 55 people have died after testing positive for the illness, an increase of 9 from Saturday’s tally. The figures are based on data collected up until midnight on Saturday.

The institute also issued a correction to Saturday’s death toll figure, reducing it from 47 to 46, according to the Reuters news agency.

